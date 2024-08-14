Grimsthorpe Castle, Lincolnshire

Although called a castle, Grimsthorpe Castle really doesn't look like what one might expect to find at a castle - it has all the appearance of a grand country house, which is what it now is.



The building was originally a small castle on the crest of a ridge on the road inland from the Lincolnshire fen edge towards the Great North Road. It is said to have been begun by Gilbert de Gant, Earl of Lincoln in the early 13th century. However, he was the first and last in this creation of the Earldom of Lincoln and he died in 1156.



A grant by Henry VIII, Henry Tudor's son, to the 11th Baron Willoughby de Eresby was made in 1516, together with the hand in marriage of Maria de Salinas, a Spanish lady-in-waiting to Queen Catherine of Aragon.



Grimsthorpe has been the home of the de Eresby family since 1516. The present occupant is Jane Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby, 28th Baroness Willoughby de Eresby, granddaughter of Nancy Astor, who died at Grimsthorpe in 1964.



It is another fascinating house to explore, with some beautiful rooms, and the house is surrounded by beautiful gardens and parkland. It lies within a 3,000 acre (12 km2) park of rolling pastures, lakes, and woodland landscaped by Capability Brown.



This shot shows the northern side of the house.



Ian