Photo 2239
unfinished supper
so tired, can't hold head up anymore much less finish the food. pity that portabello salad going to waste as well as that giant shrimp. but yes, hold on to that wine. that you don't want to go to waste!
@summerfield
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2264
photos
137
followers
15
following
365
Canon EOS 60D
4th March 2020 7:08pm
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-unfinished
