the portress (it's like a charwoman but she inherited money so...) asked her husband if she can go to the market. he agreed. at the market a seller did not want to sell his merchandise for money but instead asked for a kiss. but he tricked her and he bit her instead. when her husband found out, he beat her and she went to her sister's house.here's the full story of this tale. don't try to understand it, you'll go insane. https://1000into1night.wordpress.com/2-the-porter-and-the-three-ladies-of-baghdad/2e-the-tale-of-the-portress/ @summerfield with the biting @domenicododaro