Photo 2285
Sindbad the sailor and the Roc
Getting ready to feast on a gigantic egg, Sindbad and his fellows forgot to investigate whether it had been laid by a gigantic hen or by some less friendly bird...
theme: Arabian Nights
@kali66
@domenicododaro
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2310
photos
133
followers
15
following
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
Tags
self-portrait
,
collaboration
,
selfportrait-dd
,
fiveplustwo-arabiannights
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@kali66
- this is one of those photos where the result did not pay the effort. It is: 1) a panorama stitch of 5 shots of some mountains in South Tyrol + 2) a cloudscape on the sea in Sardinia + 3) an eagle photo at a birds of prey sanctuary + 4) a close up of the cracked egg + 5) your hammered photo + 6) my self portrait... the psd version weighs 450 MB lol
April 23rd, 2020
