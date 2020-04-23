Previous
Sindbad the sailor and the Roc by fiveplustwo
Sindbad the sailor and the Roc

Getting ready to feast on a gigantic egg, Sindbad and his fellows forgot to investigate whether it had been laid by a gigantic hen or by some less friendly bird...

theme: Arabian Nights
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Domenico Dodaro ace
@kali66 - this is one of those photos where the result did not pay the effort. It is: 1) a panorama stitch of 5 shots of some mountains in South Tyrol + 2) a cloudscape on the sea in Sardinia + 3) an eagle photo at a birds of prey sanctuary + 4) a close up of the cracked egg + 5) your hammered photo + 6) my self portrait... the psd version weighs 450 MB lol
April 23rd, 2020  
