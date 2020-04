Come watch Theatre Group Five Plus Two performing the famous murder mystery 'The Three Apples' by Scheherazade!A body of a dead woman has been found. They assume it was an accident. But was it?! When detective Ja’far starts on his mission to solve the crime, he finds a special apple. One thing leads to another. An angry husband, a suspected lover, a jealous girlfriend. Slowly the mystery unravels...Whodunit?!Was it @kuva @mikegifford or @domenicododaro or did @overalvandaan just choke on the apple?!