Photo 2410
the onyx pendant
the sentimental value in this onyx pendant can't match its price value. when i die, this will be the only thing to accompany my body in the crematory. it's a long story.
@summerfield
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-myprecious
