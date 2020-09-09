Previous
the onyx pendant by fiveplustwo
the onyx pendant

the sentimental value in this onyx pendant can't match its price value. when i die, this will be the only thing to accompany my body in the crematory. it's a long story.

9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

