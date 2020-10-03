Previous
Next
Missing Something... by fiveplustwo
Photo 2432

Missing Something...

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Absence

I find it interesting how much of my identity is wrapped up in clothing. This feels just as much of a self-portrait as one with me in the clothes. Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-absence!
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
666% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise