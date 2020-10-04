Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 2434
Ex
Life is an interplay of presences and absences.
Theme: Absence
@domenicododaro
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
3
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2460
photos
131
followers
15
following
666% complete
View this month »
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
5th October 2020 10:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
composite
,
selfportrait-dd
,
fiveplustwo-absence
JackieR
ace
Oh dear
October 5th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Well at least the ex didn't tear you apart, but just scribbled you out ;-)
October 5th, 2020
☠northy
ace
Expressive!
October 5th, 2020
