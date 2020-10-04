Previous
Ex by fiveplustwo
Ex

Life is an interplay of presences and absences.
Theme: Absence
@domenicododaro
4th October 2020

JackieR ace
Oh dear
October 5th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Well at least the ex didn't tear you apart, but just scribbled you out ;-)
October 5th, 2020  
☠northy ace
Expressive!
October 5th, 2020  
