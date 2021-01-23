Sign up
Photo 2535
New House, Old Paint
We made it into our new house! Now the real fun begins... stripping wall paper borders to get ready to paint. There's no better enemy than the glue on the backside of wallpaper.
There are a lot of different paint colors and wallpaper trims going on in this house - I just want to paint everything 18% gray and call it good. ;)
Photographer:
@kuva
Selfie Theme: Enemy
Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-enemy!
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2561
photos
139
followers
15
following
Tags
kuva-fiveplustwo
,
fiveplustwo-enemy
