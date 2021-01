New House, Old Paint

We made it into our new house! Now the real fun begins... stripping wall paper borders to get ready to paint. There's no better enemy than the glue on the backside of wallpaper.There are a lot of different paint colors and wallpaper trims going on in this house - I just want to paint everything 18% gray and call it good. ;)Photographer: @kuva Selfie Theme: EnemyJoin us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-enemy!