Photo 2659
Feeling Inside Out
My darks are light and my lights are dark.
Photographer:
@kuva
Selfie Theme: Sabattier Effect
Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-solarize
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45160/5+2-for-the-love-of-selfies-solarize
I used the Lightroom instructions found here for editing my images:
https://www.all-about-photo.com/photo-articles/photo-article/823/how-to-create-a-solarization-effect-using-lightroom-or-photoshop
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th June 2021 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kuva-fiveplustwo
,
fiveplustwo-solarize
