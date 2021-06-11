Previous
Feeling Inside Out by fiveplustwo
Photo 2659

Feeling Inside Out

My darks are light and my lights are dark.

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Sabattier Effect

Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-solarize
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45160/5+2-for-the-love-of-selfies-solarize

I used the Lightroom instructions found here for editing my images: https://www.all-about-photo.com/photo-articles/photo-article/823/how-to-create-a-solarization-effect-using-lightroom-or-photoshop
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Five plus Two

