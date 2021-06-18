Previous
Growth by fiveplustwo
Photo 2667

Growth

The flowers which have grown this spring in the garden (some may call them weeds, but I'm considering them garden since I didn't have time or energy to weed them out - plus they are pretty). The power of these little flowers to grow is amazing! :)

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Flower Power

Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-flowerpower
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45196/5+2-for-the-love-of-selfies-flower-power
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
730% complete

Graeme Stevens ace
fab focus and DOF
June 19th, 2021  
