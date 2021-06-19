Sign up
Photo 2666
summer dahlias
I was going to do something more with this theme, but its winter! and right now I am off to a 4 year old's birthday party.
@kali66
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2693
photos
137
followers
17
following
Tags
fiveplustwo-flowerpower
Dianne
A nice pic of you and your colourful dahlias. How quickly those 4 years have gone!
June 18th, 2021
Annie D
ace
Have fun 😄
June 18th, 2021
