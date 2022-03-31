Sign up
Photo 2904
What do you call 'bad weather'
Whether the weather is good
Or whether the weather is bad,
We weather the weather
Whatever the weather
Whether we like it or not.
@monikozi
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
31st March 2022 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-badweather
JackieR
ace
Brilliant!!! All those props!
March 31st, 2022
