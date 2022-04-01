Sign up
Photo 2905
Bad weather does not exist, only bad clothing (Norwegian saying)
Compilation of past trips to Norway.
(And I should add: ...poor packing)
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
5
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2934
photos
129
followers
20
following
795% complete
View this month »
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sporenmaken
,
fiveplustwo-badweather
Junko Y
ace
ooohhh -- this is a nice compilation of "will-camp-in-all-weather" too! Are you sleeping DIRECTLY on snow???
April 2nd, 2022
Sporen Maken
@jyokota
well spotted. Turned out I forgot my innertent that trip and could not make it to the hut before dark. Slept in my flightbag and lived to tell the tale...
April 2nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@sporenmaken
This is a great collage. Quite wise, those Norwegians.
April 2nd, 2022
☠northy
ace
I love that saying! Great collage!
April 2nd, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
But such a great group of photos!
April 2nd, 2022
