Bad weather does not exist, only bad clothing (Norwegian saying) by fiveplustwo
Bad weather does not exist, only bad clothing (Norwegian saying)

Compilation of past trips to Norway.

(And I should add: ...poor packing)
Five plus Two

We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Junko Y ace
ooohhh -- this is a nice compilation of "will-camp-in-all-weather" too! Are you sleeping DIRECTLY on snow???
April 2nd, 2022  
Sporen Maken
@jyokota well spotted. Turned out I forgot my innertent that trip and could not make it to the hut before dark. Slept in my flightbag and lived to tell the tale...
April 2nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@sporenmaken This is a great collage. Quite wise, those Norwegians.
April 2nd, 2022  
☠northy ace
I love that saying! Great collage!
April 2nd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
But such a great group of photos!
April 2nd, 2022  
