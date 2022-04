When we were young our Nana had a string of hearts plant in the room where my sisters and I slept when we visited. It was so long it went around the room several times. When she died my sister took the plant, it was in really poor health by then but she gave it some tlc and we all took cuttings so I have a few clones of it in my house now and I have given them to my sons as well. . It reminds me of my Nana and happy times and how we as her descendants keep the family ties.