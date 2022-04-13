watch fob with locket from the 1800's

this was among the ex's mother's belongings. when ex-partner sold her house, we found so many stuff just in her bedroom alone. ex gathered all 'jewelry' stuff to be brought to the jewellers for appraisal. jewellers declared it a no value chain, not gold, they said. an antique dealer also said it's worth nothing but the relatives might want to keep it. no one did, certainly not the ex, because it didn't have any value. when i moved here, i had my jeweller friend, yazmin shaan, examined it and tested it. 10-12 karat gold. inside the locket is inscribed 1840, definitely victorian. it's appraised value is at $4k. too bad, it will go to no one when i pass away.