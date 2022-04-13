Previous
watch fob with locket from the 1800's by fiveplustwo
Photo 2916

watch fob with locket from the 1800's

this was among the ex's mother's belongings. when ex-partner sold her house, we found so many stuff just in her bedroom alone. ex gathered all 'jewelry' stuff to be brought to the jewellers for appraisal. jewellers declared it a no value chain, not gold, they said. an antique dealer also said it's worth nothing but the relatives might want to keep it. no one did, certainly not the ex, because it didn't have any value. when i moved here, i had my jeweller friend, yazmin shaan, examined it and tested it. 10-12 karat gold. inside the locket is inscribed 1840, definitely victorian. it's appraised value is at $4k. too bad, it will go to no one when i pass away.

Five plus Two

Sharon Lee ace
so Lovely
April 14th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
It is lovely, Vikki.
April 14th, 2022  
katy ace
What a treasure and I love the way you have composed the shot with the shallow DOF and those daffodils
April 14th, 2022  
