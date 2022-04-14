Sign up
Photo 2917
Guess what?
This was my mom's blouse. It is a traditional Romanian women's folk blouse. It is hand sewn and embrodiered. The stitch and colour patterns vary throughout the country. This one is specific to the area where she was born, near Sibiu.
@monikozi
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2947
photos
129
followers
20
following
799% complete
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
14th April 2022 6:03pm
Tags
fiveplustwo-heirlooms
Sporen Maken
Beautiful folk blouse! Do you take after your mom?
April 14th, 2022
