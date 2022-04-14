Previous
Guess what? by fiveplustwo
Guess what?

This was my mom's blouse. It is a traditional Romanian women's folk blouse. It is hand sewn and embrodiered. The stitch and colour patterns vary throughout the country. This one is specific to the area where she was born, near Sibiu.
Five plus Two

Sporen Maken
Beautiful folk blouse! Do you take after your mom?
April 14th, 2022  
