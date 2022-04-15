Previous
Next
Agaath (Agate) by fiveplustwo
Photo 2918

Agaath (Agate)

Named after the stone that sat in this (her favorite) ring. She was one of the kindest persons I knew. And creative too, she decorated the candle with napkins somehow. I burn it only on special occassions...
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise