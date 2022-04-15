Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2918
Agaath (Agate)
Named after the stone that sat in this (her favorite) ring. She was one of the kindest persons I knew. And creative too, she decorated the candle with napkins somehow. I burn it only on special occassions...
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2948
photos
129
followers
20
following
799% complete
View this month »
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A520F
Taken
14th April 2022 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sporenmaken
,
fiveplustwo-heirlooms
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close