Previous
Next
meal time is happy hour by fiveplustwo
Photo 3037

meal time is happy hour

every time i have to sit down for a meal, i'm happy. especially when there's lobster to counter the monotony of the leaf salad. no dessert tonight as i had two small sticks of chocolate. it felt like old times. 😜

@summerfield
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Yum
Lovely pic of you 😊
September 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise