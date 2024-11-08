Meliorism

is the belief that the world tends to improve and that humans can aid its betterment.



It's a nice theory...... but it seems us humans are coming up seriously short and are not pulling our weight at all on this one.



Coincidentally I have been doing some research for a song I'm writing called "When Harry dropped the bomb" and it is only when you see this information in black and white, that you realise, the people we have allowed to wield this sort of power, are some of the most unstable, volatile, dangerous and despicable people on the planet.



I always think that a good guide to how well you have chosen your leader, is to imagine you had to go away for a month and leave your children behind, how happy would you be to let your country's leader babysit them for you?..............



To be honest, I would have to say, none of the above.



