Meliorism

Meliorism is the belief that the world tends to improve and that humans can aid its betterment.



There have been so many spin-offs from the NASA space programme that it is very hard to dispute that it is one of the most beneficial institutions of all time, one example alone is that many lives have been saved by Space Blankets. It is quite incredible but true that almost every facet of modern living has benefits first explored in the space programmes of various countries, even photography!