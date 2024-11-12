Previous
A stitch in time… by fiveplustwo
Photo 3772

A stitch in time…

A busy morning at the sewing machine.
I was actually stitching white on black.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
fitting :-) Nicely done.
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise