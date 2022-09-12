Sign up
Photo 3041
The sun will take its toll
@kali66
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3072
photos
121
followers
18
following
Tags
fiveplustwo-10years
Helen Jane
ace
Interesting approach to cut off his eyes, but I feel that it works here with character being conveyed by expression and other detail in the face.
September 13th, 2022
