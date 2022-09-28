Sign up
Photo 3052
defying gravity
the law of gravity doesn't apply when you want to levitate.
@summerfield
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th September 2022 8:28pm
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-lawsofphysicsdontapply
