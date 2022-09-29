Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3053
How to move a spoon
Newton's first law: "an object will not change its motion unless a force acts on it"
The laws of physics don't apply when a metaphysical force is deployed. May the force be with you!
@monikozi
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
3
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3085
photos
123
followers
18
following
836% complete
View this month »
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
29th September 2022 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-lawsofphysicsdontapply
Jacqueline
ace
Lol, I don’t believe it for a moment…..
September 29th, 2022
summerfield
ace
i can't decide whether you're concentrating on lifting that spoon then dipping it in the nutella jar and feed your mouth with it, or you're having a fight with the jar! 😂 aces!
September 29th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
There’s pencils in your Nutella!
September 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
