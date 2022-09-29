Previous
How to move a spoon by fiveplustwo
How to move a spoon

Newton's first law: "an object will not change its motion unless a force acts on it"
The laws of physics don't apply when a metaphysical force is deployed. May the force be with you!
Jacqueline ace
Lol, I don’t believe it for a moment…..
September 29th, 2022  
summerfield ace
i can't decide whether you're concentrating on lifting that spoon then dipping it in the nutella jar and feed your mouth with it, or you're having a fight with the jar! 😂 aces!
September 29th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
There’s pencils in your Nutella!
September 29th, 2022  
