bridges by fiveplustwo
Photo 3192

bridges

"there's a bridge made of colors in the sky high above,
and i'm certain that somewhere there's a bridge made of love."

to get through inside that rainbow bridge, one needs to cross the don river via this wooden bridge.

@summerfield
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
874% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
fabulous!
February 23rd, 2023  
