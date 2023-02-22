Sign up
Photo 3192
bridges
"there's a bridge made of colors in the sky high above,
and i'm certain that somewhere there's a bridge made of love."
to get through inside that rainbow bridge, one needs to cross the don river via this wooden bridge.
@summerfield
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
1
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-bridge
Annie D
ace
fabulous!
February 23rd, 2023
