Photo 3199
at the school of archery
damn uncomfortable if the students are practicing for the first time!
@summerfield
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
3
2
Five plus Two
ace
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st March 2023 11:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-uncomfortable
kali
ace
hahaha excellent
March 2nd, 2023
Ellen E
I love it. :)
March 2nd, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Going for a combo of the comments by
@kali66
and
@ellene
— Ha ha ha, I LOVE it!
March 2nd, 2023
