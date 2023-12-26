Previous
Have i missed Christmas by fiveplustwo
Photo 3467

Have i missed Christmas

I think I have been asleep for most of the Christmas period. Did I miss anything?
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

ace
@fiveplustwo
JackieR ace
Sorry you've been wiped out, glad you're feeling resurrected
December 27th, 2023  
