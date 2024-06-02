Previous
My dog by fiveplustwo
Photo 3622

My dog

“i made myself a snowball
As perfect as can be.
I thought I'd keep it as a pet,
And let it sleep with me.
I made it some pajamas
And a pillow for it's head.
Then last night it ran away,
But first - It wet the bed.”
― Shel Silverstein

@wenbow
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
992% complete

