Photo 3688
Time Machine
Here at Captain Flynn's Electric Circus, we are all fired up and ready to go wherever and whenever you want. I'm free for the next few days so the spacetime continuum is your oyster.
I have just got back from visiting the great, great, great, great, great grandchildren, in 2158. There are 497 of the the little dears, which make for a very expensive Christmas.
@fiveplustwo
theme - Time machine
@SwillinBillyFlynn
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3726
photos
107
followers
20
following
1010% complete
View this month »
Tags
time
,
machine
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-timemachine
