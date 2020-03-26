Sign up
Photo 2627
Burwell Church
Our local church looked lovely in the spring sunshine yesterday. So sad that the doors are closed and the services cancelled because of the Coronavirus. It’s usually very busy around Easter.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
Good to see the rooks nest building.
March 26th, 2020
