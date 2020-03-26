Previous
Burwell Church by foxes37
Photo 2627

Burwell Church

Our local church looked lovely in the spring sunshine yesterday. So sad that the doors are closed and the services cancelled because of the Coronavirus. It’s usually very busy around Easter.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
xbm
Good to see the rooks nest building.
March 26th, 2020  
