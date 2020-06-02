Previous
Friday by foxes37
Photo 2695

Friday

Normally this shopping centre is heaving with people. On Friday mid-morning it looked like a ghost town. Let’s hope with the easing of lockdown things will improve.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
judith deacon ace
A great time to photograph our towns and cities!
June 2nd, 2020  
