Photo 2696
Our Laurel Hedge, Tedious but Necessary
Nearly seven years ago we planted these as tiny saplings. It’s hard to believe that they have matured into this luxuriant hedge.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
hedge
,
laurel
,
saplings
