Last July Walk- Reach Port by foxes37
Photo 2754

Last July Walk- Reach Port

As very high temperatures have been forecast today, we set off on one of our favourite walks at 6:45. It was delightful, pleasantly warm with a light breeze. We finished off with breakfast on our patio, which was fortunately in the shade.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

