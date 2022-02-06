Sign up
Photo 3309
Grandson Cooking Breakfast
Our elder grandson asked if he could cook bacon and egg for his breakfast. Of course we said, yes, as long as he cleared up afterwards.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
egg
,
breakfast
,
bacon
,
grandson
