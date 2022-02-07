Sign up
Photo 3310
Celebrating 70 Years
But would HM approve of the nose ring and the tattoo? I think not. I saw this portrait in an art shop in Cambridge earlier today.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
7th February 2022 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
ring
,
tattoo
