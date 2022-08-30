Previous
Next
Latania by foxes37
Photo 3514

Latania

I saw this latania in someone’s garden on our walk last Saturday. I was able to photograph it from a distance as it was so big. It was the shade of green that attracted me.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise