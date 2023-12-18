Previous
Stable Scene by foxes37
Photo 3989

Stable Scene

We saw this attractive illuminated stable scene outside our church yesterday evening on our way to the annual candlelit carol service.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1092% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise