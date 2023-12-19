Previous
Déjà Vu by foxes37
Photo 3990

Déjà Vu

Grandson and his mates popped in for unhealthy snacks yesterday afternoon. It reminded me of times gone by when our sons and their friends took over our house on a regular basis. Still, it was nice to see them for a short while!
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1093% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise