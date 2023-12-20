Previous
Ely Cathedral This Morning by foxes37
Photo 3991

Ely Cathedral This Morning

Enormous and beautiful Christmas tree in Ely Cathedral this morning.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
