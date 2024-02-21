Previous
Miniature Daffodils Back Garden by foxes37
Photo 4054

Miniature Daffodils Back Garden

Along with another clump of daffodils these lovely miniature daffodils grace a sheltered spot in the back garden. It’s worrying they are out so early because of the warm weather. March is daffodil month but many will have flowered by then.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
