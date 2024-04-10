Sign up
Photo 4103
A White Day
I took three photos of trees covered in white blossom. I was spoilt for choice but this was my favourite.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
blossom
