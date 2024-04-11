Sign up
The Christopher Wren Library Trinity College Cambridge
The library, designed by Christopher Wren of St Paul’s Cathedral fame, was completed in 1695 and is open to the public. The location overlooking the Cam is delightful.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
4104
photos
18
followers
7
following
Tags
library
,
christopher
,
wren
