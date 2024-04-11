Previous
The Christopher Wren Library Trinity College Cambridge by foxes37
The Christopher Wren Library Trinity College Cambridge

The library, designed by Christopher Wren of St Paul’s Cathedral fame, was completed in 1695 and is open to the public. The location overlooking the Cam is delightful.
