Previous
Old Colleagues by foxes37
Photo 4196

Old Colleagues

We worked together in the same school for years so it was really enjoyable to meet up again. We should have been outside enjoying a warm summer’s evening in the garden but it was more like winter.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise