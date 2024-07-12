Sign up
Photo 4196
Old Colleagues
We worked together in the same school for years so it was really enjoyable to meet up again. We should have been outside enjoying a warm summer’s evening in the garden but it was more like winter.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
colleagues
