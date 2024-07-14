Previous
Memorable Day by foxes37
Photo 4198

Memorable Day

What a day! First the shock of the attempt on Mr Trump’s life and then the disappointment of losing the final. Interesting graph. Look at the red line at the top and look where the UK is near the bottom. Very interesting.
14th July 2024

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
