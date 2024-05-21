Previous
GRAFTED - boulder, tree and the plants by frodob
140 / 365

GRAFTED - boulder, tree and the plants

McConnells Mill State Park
Portersville, Pennsylvania
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Awesome POV and framing.
May 21st, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
@briaan thanks Brian!
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise