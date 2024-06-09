Sign up
Previous
158 / 365
Lone Sentinel of the Wetlands
Lake Minneola - Clermont, Florida
Fishing with family and friends
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my cameras with me, I rely on...
197
photos
73
followers
121
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Latest from all albums
152
153
154
39
155
156
157
158
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
8th June 2024 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
