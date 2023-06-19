Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Brushing the air
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
3
0
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 13 when I don't have...
69
photos
35
followers
71
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Past Captures
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th June 2023 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
close
,
macro
,
garden
,
up
Mags
ace
How lovely! Great color.
June 21st, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
June 21st, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
@marlboromaam
@kchuk
thank you guys!😊
June 21st, 2023
