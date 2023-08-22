Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
38 / 365
Fishing after work
Lake Minneola Florida
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
147
photos
61
followers
108
following
10% complete
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Latest from all albums
103
104
105
106
107
108
38
109
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
Past Captures
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
20th April 2023 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
fish
,
lake
,
fishing
,
florida
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful layers, such a gorgeous scene.
August 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
It looks so peaceful and beautiful. Great capture.
August 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close