Previous
33 / 365
Gallinula galeata and chick
Lake Apopka Florida
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
3
3
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Past Captures
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
1st July 2023 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
morning
,
bird
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
fowl
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful reflections and lovely ducks. Fav
July 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! I like the light and tones of the water.
July 9th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Great tones
July 9th, 2023
