Gallinula galeata and chick by frodob
Gallinula galeata and chick

Lake Apopka Florida
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful reflections and lovely ducks. Fav
July 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely capture! I like the light and tones of the water.
July 9th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Great tones
July 9th, 2023  
